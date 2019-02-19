Citizen Council, NC protest against attacks on Kashmiris

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, Feb 18:
Hundreds of members from Citizens Council and National Conference here Bandipora on Monday stage separate protest against the attacks on Kashmiri in various states across India following the Pulwama attack.
The protesting people were appealing state government and central government to ensure safety of people especially students putting up in different parts of the country.
Early on Monday member's from Citizens Council Bandipora assembled staged protest near Ahsna Villa demandig safety of students,traders and drivers held up in different parts following the Pulwama attack.
Protestors were led by renowned poet, author and social worker prof Ismail Ashana who is also Chairman of Citizens Council Bandipora.
Prof Ashna expressing anger over the growing attacks on Kashmiri said that state government should come forward to save the people held up across India.
"It is unfortunate that few fringe elements in Jammu have resorted to vandalism and have demaged property of Muslims and Kahsmir's which needs immediate attention"
Ashana appealed people to work for the peace and communal harmony so the fringe elements may be defeated.
Meanwhile, National Conference Workers led by former legislator Ghulam Rasool Mir (Naz) also staged protest in Nowpora demanding actions against all the people involved in attacking Kashmiri across India.
"State as well as union government should act against all the fringe elements who disrupted the peace across Jammu' Mir said.
"Governors administration should ensure safety of Kahsmiris working or studying in different states," he said.