CIT introduces special fee package for JK students

Sajidah YousufSrinagar:
Cambridge Institute of Technology (CIT) Tuesday announced it has taken up a new initiative to introduce a special fee package for the students of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Director CIT, Raj Kumar Chakrabroty said the objective of the initiative is to enhance technical employability for the youth.
“We have introduced a special fee package of Annual Fee and Hostel Fee for the students aspiring to study Engineering and other programs,” he said.
According to Chakrabroty, the special fee package will help the students of JK to study in Bangalore at an affordable cost even in case they miss an opportunity to select a seat under various government selection processes.
The special fee structure has been constituted by the institute especially for the students aspiring to study engineering and other programs outside the state.
“The institute offers an admission of rupees 2 lakh in the main campus and rupees 1.65 lakh in north campus including food (north Indian food) and hostel facility annually,” the director informed.
Under Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) few seats are available for the students of J&K. Many Kashmiri students opt to study outside under such schemes provided by various institutions across India.
“It is important to mention here that many harassment cases of Kashmiri students outside the valley were noted in the past which was worrisome for the parents,” Chakrabroty said.
CIT he said will provide security to the students adding that they have appointed a special welfare officer who will work as a watchdog in the institute.
“I will personally look into the matter if any such thing happens,” he said.
The institute provides courses like BE, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, Ph.D and has some good placement companies like Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, NTT Data, TCS, Unisys, EMC2, HCL, Mindtree, Amazon, Mphasis,Cognizant, HP, Singapore Infotech, Subex, MICROLAND, WIPRO, L & T Infotech are among the few recruiters.
CIT is in the forefront among the quality education institutes in Karnataka and part of ‘Umesh Educational Trust’ which has a legacy of over 50 years.
0 Comment(s)