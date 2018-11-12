About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CISF chief reaches Bandipora, to review security of KGHEP

Published at November 12, 2018 12:59 PM 0Comment(s)1488views


CISF chief reaches Bandipora, to review security of KGHEP

M T Rasool

Bandipora

Director General of Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) on Monday arrived in Bandipora to review the security of Kishen Ganga Hydro Electric Power Project (KGHEP) at Mantrigam.

Rajesh Ranjan(IPS) DG CISF today morning arrived Bandipora to take stock of security measures for 330 Megawatt KGHEP.

Ranjan visits Mantrigam area where CISF men are guarding many operational sites of the project.

Official sources told Rising Kashmir that DG CISF will meet all the officers of CISF, NHPC and HCC besides meeting police and civil officers.

They said that due to inclement DG couldn't not reach Gurez hence will return back from Mantrigam.

Pertinently CISF men are deputed to gaurd KGHEP at Mantrigam and Gurez.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top