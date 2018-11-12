CISF chief reaches Bandipora, to review security of KGHEP

M T RasoolBandipora
Director General of Central Industrial Security Force(CISF) on Monday arrived in Bandipora to review the security of Kishen Ganga Hydro Electric Power Project (KGHEP) at Mantrigam.
Rajesh Ranjan(IPS) DG CISF today morning arrived Bandipora to take stock of security measures for 330 Megawatt KGHEP.
Ranjan visits Mantrigam area where CISF men are guarding many operational sites of the project.
Official sources told Rising Kashmir that DG CISF will meet all the officers of CISF, NHPC and HCC besides meeting police and civil officers.
They said that due to inclement DG couldn't not reach Gurez hence will return back from Mantrigam.
Pertinently CISF men are deputed to gaurd KGHEP at Mantrigam and Gurez.