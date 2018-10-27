About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

CISF ASI killed in militant attack on grid station Wagoora

Published at October 27, 2018 09:55 AM 0Comment(s)1287views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

An Assistant Sub Inspector of Central Industerial Security Force was killed after Militants attacked a grid station at Wagoora in central Kashmir.

"In the intervening night a standoff fire by militants took place at the grid Station Wagoora in Nowgam area in which one ASI Rajendra Prasad of CISF sustained serious bullet injuries," police spokesman said.

He said the attack was successfully repulsed by the alert sentry at the spot.

Prasad was evacuated to the hospital for medical attention, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

"The area has been sanitized by the government forces," police said.

