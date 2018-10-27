CISF ASI killed in militant attack on grid station Wagoora

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An Assistant Sub Inspector of Central Industerial Security Force was killed after Militants attacked a grid station at Wagoora in central Kashmir.
"In the intervening night a standoff fire by militants took place at the grid Station Wagoora in Nowgam area in which one ASI Rajendra Prasad of CISF sustained serious bullet injuries," police spokesman said.
He said the attack was successfully repulsed by the alert sentry at the spot.
Prasad was evacuated to the hospital for medical attention, however, he succumbed to his injuries.
"The area has been sanitized by the government forces," police said.