Cilwana fashion designer studio opens at Rajbagh

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A first fashion designer studio Cilwana opened here at Rajbagh on Saturday.

The studio is owned by a fashion designer Nausaiba Bhat who had earned followers on her Instagram for her creations.

Nausiaba says her idea of starting fashion studio came after her success on Instagram.

“I decided to start fashion studio where I will be exclusively providing authentic custom made and hand-made fashion items.”

It took her more than a year to create collections mostly embroidered suits.

“My motive is to provide fellow Kashmiris with authentic and custom made fashion products mostly footwear and clothing'.

She said it is difficult to find authentic custom made bridal and party wear Juttis in Kashmir. “I made sure that my studio provides such collections.”