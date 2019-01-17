CII organises skill dialogue on importance of training trainers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
CII organized J&K Skill Dialogue on the theme “Importance of Training the Trainers”. Speaking on the occasion, Director, Technical Education J&K Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma said Training of Trainer is very essential component for bringing efficiency in the Skill Development Mission.
He added that the state government realizes the importance of TOTs for imparting latest techniques to the students.
He further discussed various Government schemes and initiatives including Seed Capital Fund Scheme, Soft Loan Scheme, PMEGP and Apprenticeship Scheme with the participants at the dialogue and encourages them for availing the schemes available with the Government.
Associate Professor and OSD Examination, Central University of Jammu Dr Gourav Sehgal stressed upon the management techniques require in Skill Development. He discussed Synergistic approach towards Competency enrichment and added that it is the responsibility of the trainer to make the student realize that the competency is the requirement to grow and excel in a specific field.
Convener CII Skill Panel Gourav Khajuria, briefed TOTs Models to the participants and discussed the importance of TOTs in order to get international certifications.
While opening the session, Rajesh Sharma, Vice- Chairman CII J&K State Council said that the main purpose behind organizing CII J&K Skill Dialogue is to produce some crucial output by knowing perspectives of Industry and Academia.
Past Chairman, CII J&K State Council Vicky Mahajan, summed up the session by stating that such sessions are helpful in providing various useful inputs and urge the participants to acquire competencies for getting better opportunities in the market.