CII delegation meets Governor

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) led by its Chairman Sameer Gupta, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday. He was accompanied by KB Kachru, Chairman Regional Committee on Tourism & Hospitality, Northern Region.

The delegation discussed with Governor its suggestions for the J&K Investor Summit-2019 which is scheduled to be held in October this year.

Governor observed that this Summit will present immense opportunities for the business community in the State to set up and strengthen fruitful contacts with the business communities of other states which will be a big boost to trade and industry here.