CII – JK organises leadership talk 

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Confederation of Indian Industries organized exclusive Leadership Talk series “Leadership Connect i3 Series: Ignite Minds – Inculcate Innovation – Inspire to Aspire”.

KB Kachru Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor of South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group was a guest speaker for the leadership talk.

He described about the traits of good leader and shared his career experiences.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rajesh Sharma, Chairman CII J&K State and Managing Director SRA Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd briefed participants about the leadership talk series of CII initiative.

He said the emphasis of this initiative is to accelerate ahead with inspirational ideas and innovations. Later, he extended his gratitude to Kachru for such informative session on leadership.