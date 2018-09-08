CID instigating militants to respond fiercely: LeT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Lashkar-e-Taiba Saturday said the CID wing of police is itself instigating a "fierce response by militants against their (Police's) wrongdoings."
In a statement LeT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Ghazanwi quoted outfits chief Mahmood Shah saying, "The arrest of five stone-pelters from Grand Masjid is a highly condemnable act."
He alleged that the government forces kill the innocent youth, humiliate the sanctity and honour of old and women.
"Despite such vicious actions, they expect not to be pelted by stones?! This shall never be possible," the statement reads.
He said those who most often advocate the lessons of humanity are silent on the "crimes of police."
"What message are they conveying to the public by observing hypocritical silence?" the statement read further.
"This is an indigenous struggle for freedom. India has unlawfully occupied our land," the statement reads, adding that "whole nation is striving for freedom since 7 decades, thereby rendering immense sacrifices."
The statement reads, "But it is the cheap politicians and police who have sold their faiths and honest for mere cheap benefits."