CIC asks IDS to reveal joint doctrines under RTI

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 04:
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has asked the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) to reveal the Joint Doctrine for Perception Management and Psychological Operations (PM& PO), Joint Doctrine for Air and Land Operations (A&LO) under Right to Information Act.
The CIC ruling on the application, seeking the information on doctrines and Reforming the National Security System under Right to Information Act came after nearly seven since the information was sought from IDS in 2010.
The Commission directed the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), Col. Abhinandan Singh to provide copy of Joint Doctrines—PM& PO as well as A&LO to the Appellant free of cost within 15 days from the date of receipt of the order.
“A compliance report to this effect shall be duly sent to the Commission by the CPIO.”
The information was sought by Access to Information Programme Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Programme Coordinator, Venkatesh Nayak.
On hearing the matter, the CIC treated the case as second Appeal and observed from the perusal of relevant record presented by the CPIO that denial of information under Section 8(1)(a) of RTI Act was “completely unwarranted”.
“The rationale of the CPIO to invoke Section 8(1)(a) of RTI Act is far from convincing and rather appears labored,” Information Commissioner, Divya Prakash Sinha said in its order on 1st October.
The Information on the two Doctrines was denied to applicant by CPIO of IDS and then its first Appellate Authority with the reason that these doctrines carry Security Classification “restricted” which as per Manual of Security Instructions 2008 applies to information and material which is essentially meant for official purpose.
During the hearing, CPIO had presented the Joint Doctrines for Commission’s perusal to weigh in the exemption of Section 8(1) (a) of RTI Act while submitting that the primary reason for denying the same was that it pertains to specific Land and Air operations.
In June 2010, the then Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal P. V. Naik, had released these operational doctrines. However the text of these doctrines was not available in the public domain, Nayak said.
The applicant had moved to CIC and prayed to set aside the decision of the CPIO and FAA regarding non-disclosure of the doctorines and sought directions to provide him with a copy doctorines under section (6) of the RTI Act and also upload the same on the HQ-IDS website.
The Commission, however, rejected the complainant’s prayer seeking the Manual of Departmental Security Instructions, 1966 as both CPIO and FAA have reasoned that disclosure of the Joint Doctrines is exempted as it contain materials that are essentially meant for official use only and which should not be communicated to anyone except for official purposes.
Hence, the CPIO denied the information as per section 8(1)(a) of RTI Act 2005.
The Manual, commission said amounts to seeking additional information which was not part of the original RTI Application.
Pertinently, IDS has already made public the “Joint Doctrine Indian Armed Forces 2017” on 1st October when Central Information Commission (CIC) ruled in favour of Nayak.
“Publishing military doctrines also helps reassure the citizenry about its own safety,” Nayak said.
Admiral Chairman of COSC and Chief of the Naval Staff, Sunil Lanba said in Joint Doctrine Indian Armed Forces 2017 document that military doctrine provides a framework for understanding “an approach” to warfare.
“Universally seen as a set of principles that guide the Armed Forces in support of our [National objectives], it does cater for future conflicts and coopts available and future technology,” Lanba said in the Forward message.
“Joint military doctrine on its part, provides foundations for greater integration and interdependence, to achieve higher inter-operability and compatibility within the Armed Forces.”
He wrote that the rapidly changing character of conflict is constantly throwing up new challenges thereby, behoving on the Indian Armed Forces to remain operationally current, agile, efficient and utilise scarce resources in an optimised manner.
