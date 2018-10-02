Church yields bodies as Indonesia toll expected to rise

Press Trust of IndiaPalu
The bodies of dozens of students have been pulled from their landslide-swamped church in Sulawesi, officials said Tuesday, as an international effort to help nearly 200,000 Indonesia quake-tsunami victims ground into gear.
The discovery adds to the already-high death toll from Friday's disaster, when a powerful earthquake sent a devastating tsunami smashing into the seaside city of Palu.
At least 844 people are already known to have died, but officials say that number is certain to rise -- perhaps into the thousands -- as isolated communities are reached and the scale of the disaster becomes clearer.
Survivors are battling thirst and hunger, with food and clean water in short supply, and local hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of injured.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by a lack of heavy machinery, severed transport links and the scale of the damage.
As if to remind the world of the tectonic fragility of Indonesia, a series of quakes rocked the country on Tuesday morning, albeit hundreds of kilometres from Palu.
The Indonesian military is leading the rescue effort, but following an appeal for international help by the president, NGOs also have teams on the ground in Palu.
At a church in central Sulawesi that had been hit by a landslide, the Red Cross made a grim discovery.
"A total of 34 bodies were found by the team," Indonesia Red Cross spokeswoman Aulia Arriani told AFP, adding that 86 students had initially been reported missing from a Bible camp at the Jonooge Church Training Centre. Arriani said rescuers faced an arduous trek to reach the mudslide and retrieve the victims.
"The most challenging problem is travelling in the mud as much as 1.5 hours by foot while carrying the bodies to an ambulance," she said.
Mountainous Sigi Biromaru district is one of those more remote regions, lying to the southeast of Palu city.
Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation but there are small pockets of religious minorities, including Christians, across the archipelago.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned Monday that there were 191,000 people in urgent need of help after the quake-tsunami, among them 46,000 children and 14,000 elderly – many in areas that aren't the focus of government recovery efforts.
The dead – many yet uncounted, their bodies still trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings – are also a source of concern for authorities.
In Indonesia's hot, equatorial climate, bodies quickly begin to rot and provide a breeding ground for fatal diseases.
At Poboya -- in the hills above the devastated seaside city of Palu -- volunteers have begun to fill a vast grave with the dead, with instructions to prepare for 1,300 victims to be laid to rest.