Shaheed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League

Chukar Dukes, Umair trounces Bukhari Wagub, Real Madrid

Published at August 19, 2018 01:18 AM 0Comment(s)78views


Kreeri:

In the ongoing ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’ three matches were played on Friday and Thursday respectively at Higher Secondary School Ground, Kreeri.
In the recent match, Chukar Football Club faced Bukhari Football Club in which Chukar FC thrashed Bukhari FC by 4:0 goals in one sided affair. All the four goals were scored by Mudaair Ahmad Najar.
In the second match played on Friday, Dukes Watergam Football Club played against Wagub Football Club in which Dukes overpowered Wagub FC by 4:0 goals and registered a comprehensive victory. The goal scorers were Adil with two goals, Shahid and Ali with one goal each.
In another match played on Thursday, Umair FC locked horns with Real Madrid in which Umair FC trounced Real Madrid by 4:2 goals in a high tempo game. The scorers from Umair FC were Umair Khan with two goals, Syed Sabahat and Adil scored each goal for their team while from Real Madrid side both the goals were scored by Naseer Ahmad.
The ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League’ is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, Baramulla with full support from local populace.

 

