June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chrungoo demands establishment of special crimes tribunal

 BJP state spokesperson on Kashmir Affairs, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, on Thursday raised the demand for establishment of "Special Crimes Tribunal" to investigate the alleged crimes against KPs over the last three decades.
As per a statement, he raised three pertinent issues with Amit Shah, Union Home Minister in a meeting of State Office bearers, MLAs and MLCs of BJP with the Home Minister at SKICC, Srinagar today. While welcoming him in Srinagar, Chrungoo said that he as the displaced Kashmiri Pandit feels proud to greet the Home Minister in his birthland, Kashmir.
While raising issues of concern, Chrungoo said the Government is requested to consider the demand on priority so that the culprits are booked and justice done with the community.
He also Mughal Road has become a big national security & law and order headache for India.
“This road is being misused to further the cause of militants, infiltraters from Pakistan, drug trafficking, human trafficking, bovine animals smuggling and also plying illegal road traffic. This needs to be taken very seriously by the government in order to stop such a developing scenario.”
“KP community representation in the J&K State Assembly needs to be ensured by taking measures to make their entry possible this time in the Assembly.”
He said that it will go a long way to establish their indigenous character politically and will help the overall cause of the community.
“In this context, while the Home Minister pinpointed the actual voting percentage of Pandits during the election.”
Chrungoo said that the role of M Form has been dismal and discouraging for the voters and it needed abolition at an early date. Girdhari Lal Raina, MLC also had raised the issue of M Form and lent support to the abolition of the infamous M form procedure.
Chrungoo presented the books "The Infidle Next Door" by Dr. Rajat Mitra and "Terrorism in J&K: A Historic Perspective" by Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo along with a CD based on Election Bulletin presented by him. Chrungoo left for Delhi immediately after the meeting to meet important party and government functionaries thereat.

 

 

