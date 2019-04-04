Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

April 04, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

The man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque attacks last month will face 50 murder charges when he appears in court this week, New Zealand police said Thursday.

"The man arrested in relation to the Christchurch terror attacks will face 50 murder and 39 attempted murder charges when he appears in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday," police said in a statement.

(File picture)