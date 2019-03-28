Christchurch attack and Islamophobia

March 28, 2019 | Shahid Majeed Mir

Recently some terrorists attacked in Christchurch, New Zealand and fired indiscriminately during Friday Prayers on 15 March 2019. The attacks began at the Al Noor Mosque and continued at the Linwood Islamic Centre .The gunman live-streamed the first attack on face book. The attacks killed 50 people and injured 50 others. A 28-year-old Australian man, described in media reports as a white supremacist and part of the far right- wing was arrested and charged with murder. The attacks have been linked to an increase in white supremacies and far-right extremism globally observed since the mid-2010s. Politicians and world leaders condemned the attacks, and PM Jacinda Ardern in particular described the incident as "one of the New Zealand's darkest days". It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern New Zealand history.

On one hand the global community condemned the horrific terrorist attack on unarmed and innocent Muslims who were either praying or supposed to enter the mosque. Although the PM condemned in shrill voice the horrible attack but the growing incidents of such magnitude reflects the anti Muslim agenda rising by leaps and bounds in certain regions of globe due to emergence of right-wing politics. The interplay of several factors gave rise to this ideological subversion and prompted such an anti Muslim catastrophe at large.

In today’s world the socio political setup has become volatile and complex mixture requiring large span of time for any recognizable change. The post 9/11 period witnessed a dramatic initiation of war on terror by US against Al Qaeda reversing whole scenario to another extreme end. The post twin towers attack helped in emergence of somewhat unholy ideology of Islamophobia in the continent of Europe spreading speedily outside usually in the Christian community.

The arrival of 21st century witnessed the two important incidents involving the Muslim community at global stage. In Afghanistan the Taliban Government was overthrown by America and the subsequent armed fight between the NATO coalition with former took the wind out of sail from superpower.

This onslaught along with the "War on Iraq" provided insights to an ideological perversion for hate against Muslim community. The Iraq invasion as per the reports was done on the pretext of Weapons of Mass Destruction. This invasion destroyed the social fabric and sharpened the existing wedge between Muslims and Christians further. On the other hand extremist section among Muslims took it as an interference in the Religion by West.

This social change in the ideology was followed by rise of Right wing politics around states. Almost all such parties consider muslins as a threat to the existence of other religions in particular and national interests in general. This narrative was manifested in series of campaigns against Muslim migrants in the Europe as well. It's in this backdrop that UN became a mute spectator or a tooth less tiger to say the least. It could hardly publish reports and announcements condemning the barbaric incidents without any concrete steps to stop such horrendous episodes. The Iraq invasion happened due to vested interest of US which created the Rebel Groups in subsequent years.

The response of New Zealand was satisfactory amid growing concerns in the Muslim fraternity around globe. But the mere condemnation and action by one country isn't worthy to solve the seemingly eternal problem. As quoted by Recep Tayib Erdogan " The rise of Islamophobia has to be curbed or the Third world war may become certain with initiation from Muslim world". It's to be noted here that almost all major wars in the history of mankind were fought for territorial disputes.

However the emergence of Islamophobia may create the atmosphere of anger and revenge. The emergence of this horrendous trend may endanger peace of whole world in future if not nipped in the bud. It demands a comprehensive strategy at global level in particular keeping social, economic and political factors in mind. The Ngos, civil society groups, the international human rights organizations et al have to take result oriented steps for better understanding of religious harmony.

The role of UN in this direction is much more pronounced by serving the cause of Palestine and ending the long standing conflicts of Kashmir, Syria, Chechnya, Xinjiang, Rakhine etc. Until the prevailing discrimination against Muslims around the World is not controlled at an earliest, the scope of peace In the word remains a farfetched dream.

The role of Muslim leaders can also play an important role in the shaping of new world order based on peace and prosperity for all the nations of the world. The Christchurch terrorist attack isn't isolated incident of shooting but the manifestation of ideological makeup formed in the minds of hardliners.

The world leaders need to take steps to roll back the rhetoric of Islamaphobia else the situation may get out of control. The sooner we take steps to curb this menace the better it would prove to sustain peace and harmony in the world diaspora.

mirshahid363@gmail.com