Chowkidar injured in army firing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 2:
A 45-year-old man, a Chowkidar by profession, was injured when army opened fire at Krosun village in Lolab area of north Kashmir on Thursday.
Report said after the Magrb prayers, scores of people staged protests and pelted stones on army camp in Krosun Village, adjacent to Shatmuqam, the native village of Hizb militant, Bilal Ahmad Shah who was killed along with his associate, Zahoor Ahmad Mir of Kalaroos at Khumriyal area in the district in a brief encounter with forces earlier in the day.
Local residents said the protests ensued after a youth Tawqeer Ahmad Sofi was arrested. “He was part of group of youth waiting to participate in funeral of the militants when he was arrested by army men”.
People marched towards the army camp, demanding his release.
While the youth was released, some youth pelted stones at army men following which the later opened fire.
A bullet hit the Chowkidar Mohammad Jamaal Tantray (45) while he was coming from the local Masjid.
The injured was shifted to nearly local hospital from where he was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.
Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said details are being verified. (GNS)