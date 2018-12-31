Chowkidaar among three timber smugglers held

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
Three smugglers including a village chowkidaar were arrested and illegal timber worth lakhs was recovered from their possession in Ladoora area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police officials said on Sunday.
They said that a team of Forest Protection Force (FPF) seized a load carrier with illicit timber and arrested three persons.
A forest official said that a team of FPF laid a naka near Ladoora-Jahama crossing and seized a Tata load carrier bearing registration number JK05B 1315 carrying illicit timber worth lakhs and arrested three persons. "The smugglers were carrying illegal timber hidden underneath the apple boxes,” police said, adding three people have been arrested in this case and investigation has been initiated. Three persons arrested have been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Khan- driver of the vehicle, Bashir Ahmed Khan- a village Chowkidar and Muhammad Younis Khan.