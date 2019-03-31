Chowkibal-Tanghdar road to remain closed on March 31, April 1

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chowkibal-Tanghdar road in north Kashmir region would remain closed on March 31and April 1, 2019 to carry out control blasting of snow at Sadhna Top, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official communiqué issued from office of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Karnah, the Chowkibal-Tanghdar road would remain closed on 31st March 2019 and 1st April 2019 to carry out control blasting of snow at Sadhna Top.

No movement of vehicle or people will be allowed on the road and people are appealed not to undertake any kind of journey on the road on the dates mentioned above.