Chountipora residents block Mawer-Handwara road against water scarcity

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The residents of Chountipora in Mawer area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday staged a protest against the scarcity of potable water in their area.

News gathering agency, KNS, quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the residents, mostly women, blocked the main road leading to traffic chaos in the area.

They said that the protestors raised slogans against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for failing to provide them adequate water supply since long.

They said despite approaching the concerned authorities time and again, no initiatives were taken by them to sort out the problem. The protesters said that they are facing immense problems due to non-availability of drinking water in the area. (KNS)

