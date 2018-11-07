Choudhary family bereaved

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Father of Senior Editor Zaffar Choudhary and Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahid Iqbal Choudhary passed away on Wednesday.
Haji Salam ud din Choudhary, who was a retired tehsildar, complained of chest pain and was rushed to a hospital. However, he died on way to the hospital. He was 70.
Funeral prayers of the deceased will be held on Thursday at his native Rehantrala village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
A condolence meeting chaired by Tahmeena Bukhari was held at the office of Rising Kashmir on Wednesday. Members of Kashmir Media House while condoling the death of deceased, expressed sympathy with the Choudhary family.
Managing Editor Rising Kashmir Hafiz Ayaz Gani who is at present in Delhi, also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Haji Salam ud din Choudhary and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.
Condolence meeting was also held at the office of Kashmir Philosophical Foundation Bamdipora. Office bearers of the foundation attended the condolence meeting chaired by Mir Tariq Rasool and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.