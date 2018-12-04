Choudhary calls for tangible proposals for speedy development

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 03:
Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, on Monday called for tangible proposal for speedy development of the state.
According to an official, he said this as he chaired four separate meetings to discuss the pre-budget proposals of the departments of Industries & Commerce, Higher Education, Transport and Science & Technology for the year 2019-20 in Jammu.
Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner/Secretary Higher Education, Sarita Chouhan, Secretary Science & Technology, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed along with team of officers of the respective Departments participated in the meetings. Srinagar based officers joined the meetings through video conferencing, the official added.
The official said that the team of officers from Finance Department comprising, Director Budget, Imtiyaz Ahmed Wani, Directors Expenditure, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Parvez Ahmed Kakroo, Joint Director Budget, Raman Kumar Gupta and others attended the meetings.
Threadbare discussions were held on the functioning of these departments and their future requirements for the next financial year. The concerned Administrative Secretaries put forth the budget proposals along with their view points on the future action plans with regard to their targets, revenue realizations and upgradation of infrastructural and other facilities. They also briefed the Principal Secretary Finance on the status of various on-going projects in their respective departments.
Initiating the pre-budget deliberations, the Principal Secretary called upon the departments to take concrete steps to curtail wasteful expenditures by taking several austerity measures. He asked to furnishing healthy and cost-effective proposals for the holistic development of the State, adding that all DPRs must be got approved and Administrative Approval before physical start of work. The liabilities created by any department at their own shall not be considered for funding in the normal budget.
While discussing the budget proposals and functioning of the Industries & Commerce Department, the Principal Secretary called for more tangible steps for the further promotion of industries in the potential areas to boost the economy of the State, besides creating maximum number of jobs for the unemployed youth. He stressed the need for improving the environment for the industrial growth and motivating probable industrialists and qualified youth to set up their industries in the State. He also asked for further easing the norms and procedures to ensure hassle-free establishment of industries by the intending people.
Responding to the future proposals of the department, Navin said the Government accords top priority to industrial sector and said that it only this sector which has the potential to contribute for the State’s economy and every possible step needs to be taken for its further growth.
He suggested to explore possibilities to expand the scope of industrial establishment in the rural areas with special focus on rural based activities and potential to involve rural youth in the traditional industries.
He also called for proper maintenance of the industrial assets, upgradaton of existing industries to enhance their efficacy. He also laid stress on observing all environment related norms while giving nod for the new industrial units in the State.
He appreciated the steps taken by the department for evolving innovations in the industrial sector vis-à-vis its growth and easing the norms and procedures which will definitely attract many outsiders and domestic players to set up new units. He agreed to support every credible proposal of the department for the growth of the industry during the next financial year.
While considering the proposals of the Higher Education, Navin called upon the Commissioner/Secretary Higher Education and Director Colleges to ensure better infrastructural and other basic facilities in the colleges and making optimal use of the resources and accommodation, the official added.
He also stressed the need for effective steps to improve the education standards by introducing several innovative measures like promoting the concept of smart classes, satellite facilities with the consultation of ISRO or other Government of India’s agencies. He also suggested on rationalization of accommodation in the colleges as per the student strength.
Navin also called upon the Department of Higher Education to pay focused attention to strengthen the sports infrastructure in all the colleges, universities across the State to ensure that maximum students are involved in the sports activities.
He asked to identify the land and submit proposals on the requirements and the Government will make necessary funding for this vital component. He also urged for arranging frequent study tours for the students to various parts of the country enabling the students to attain knowledge about the educational environment in various states and prominent institutions across India.
The proposals of the Transport and Science & Technology Departments were also discussed in detail. He directed the officers to fine tuning the department and focus on achieving the targets. He asked for enthusing fresh energy in the functioning of J&K State Road Corporation to make it self-sustained and profit earning organization.
He said Government cannot come to their rescue any more, but they have to manage the affairs by taking stringent measures for being competitive in the market and regaining its lost recognition and faith in masses. He suggested several measures to make this organization profitable.