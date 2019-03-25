Chopping Chinars at SP College triggers resentment

March 25, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Six days after a dozen Chinar trees were chopped by the the the district administration in Sri Pratap College here locals on Sunday expressed strong resentment against the move and termed it as a disaster.

They said the move by district the administration is contradictory to ‘Green Srinagar Initiative’ in which two lakh tree saplings would be planted in summer capital remains punctured in itself.

Faizal Bashir, a student at SP College told the Rising Kashmir that if the Chinars had “decayed” there were also other options available for the Government to convert the park into a historical park.

“Cutting 17 Chinars makes a big difference; it is a disaster,” he said, adding they could have cut the branches and the trunk portion could have been saved.

The ‘Green Initiative’ project undertakes to plant 50 thousand Chinar saplings and around one lac other tree saplings across the district during this year. Plants exposed to public or vehicular movements will also be tree-guarded under the project.

The project also involves plantation in 100 schools identified from across the district with some 200 saplings to be planted in each one of these schools.

Another student Mohammad Altaf at the college said in foreign countries branches of dry trees are chopped down and then they paint writings on them but in Kashmir people are behind these Chinars for their vested interests. Altaf said that authorities were chopping down these Chinar trees from the past 5 days.

However, some students are favouring the cutting of these dry chinar trees. Some of the students said post-2014 floods many of these trees in the college premises started “drying” and they were becoming a threat for them inside the college.

Rizwan Hameed, a student claimed that from the past 3 years more than a dozen cars have been damaged by these trees and even some students got injured due to falling off dried up branches.

An order issued on 23 January this year by the Tehsildar South Srinagar reads evacuation of dry Chinars in the premises of college and nearby playground.

The letter reads, “The bidder is authorized and directed to uproot the only identified dry chinars existing in the premises of said college.”

Earlier the Director Directorate of Floriculture Kashmir, M H Mir had written a letter to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar on 16 August 2017, which recommended uprooting of 17 chinars out of 20 and “light pruning” of another three such trees.

Abdul Salaam Dar, the contractor who has taken the project from the administration, said that nothing has been done illegal and the government had issued proper permissions to them. He said people criticize the move without knowing the ground reality.

“We are chopping down 17 chinars which are identified by the government and in other three chinars only dry branches would be chopped down,” Dar said.

An official at Floriculture Department wishing anonymity said as per the latest survey conducted by the department, there are 35,795 Chinar trees across the Valley, giving hope to the dwindling Kashmir heritage.

Quoting census, the official said, Srinagar has the highest number of 7294 Chinar trees, followed by district Anantnag with 6222, 4562 Chinars in district Ganderbal, respectively.

“Census of Chinar pertains to Chinar trees above the age of 6 years and Chinars having age below 6 years were not counted during the census as they had higher chances of getting decayed,” the official said.

Noted Kashmiri poet and writer, Zareef Ahmad Zareef urged the government to plant two to four Chinars for every Chinar that is uprooted. He said before 1947 there were more than 42000 Chinars in the valley and these trees must be preserved on a priority basis.

“Everybody in Kashmir should play their role in preserving the environment as these Chinar trees act as lifelines for the people,” Zareef said.



