Chopan killed in fake encounter: Hizb

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Militant outfit Hizbul Mujhadeen Tuesday claimed that one of its militant Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan was killed by forces in a fake encounter.
Chopan according to police was killed when he tried to flee from the custody at police station Tral. Police added that as he tried to flee wearing a burqa, his associated hurled a grenade inside police station to divert the attention that resulted in his death and injuries to a police man.
Terming the statement of police as baseless and concocted, Hizb spokesperson said that Chopan was killed in a fake encounter.
“One of our associates Shakil Ahmed Kasana alias Ubaidullah was killed in the same fashion by government forces a couple of years back,” spokesperson Hizb, Burhanuddin told news agency CNS over Phone.
“We appeal international human rights organizations to take serious note of these staged killings,” the spokesperson added. (CNS)
0 Comment(s)