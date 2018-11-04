Choosing a career

Nooman Farooq Rather
With sessional annual examinations nearing the end, many a students shall be chewing over what to pursue, going ahead. Taking a career is a personal decision yet very climacteric, since it determines your happiness, job satisfaction and development.
Birth is the start of a new journey, a new life. Since crawling a baby tends to get up on feet, once up, it wants to walk on its own. At each step of ascent, it needs guidance and a helping hand, be it from parents or elders. The story of life to this point is an analogue to the entire string of life.
Anyone brought up wants to go ahead, succeed and see himself/herself on the pedestal of some achievement rather a desired and designed goal. Human nature yearns to grow, mature and thrives to touch new heights of greatness.
Probably, a natural ardour embedded in every form of creation. Human, being the crown of creation is more in awe to gratify its dignity in comparison to others of its own form.
Everyone dreams, and it is no bad at all. Many aspire to be rich, some dream of being leaders and reformers while many have a craze to be poets, writers and novelists. But most of us here have a desire to be doctors, engineers or business tycoons of great repute.
Advancement in the field of knowledge and technology has thrown open an array of careers and fields for the young blood. It may seem quite stirring to have numerous options with all the possible permutations and combinations but at the same time it can be overwhelming and nerve-racking.
Career planning encompasses; knowing one’s own self, finding out the potential abilities, making decisions and living them. While all steps are remarkable, finding the potential and making decisions stand out distinguished.
Individual happiness is the foremost point one should consider while picking up a career. It may sound a bit hackneyed, but this is an adage that has proved itself right, time and again. This must be the prime consideration before carving out any future plans, as remarked by Confucius, “Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
Before stepping in any field, one must learn about his own self. This includes knowing values, personal desires, interests, skills and limitations to find out the appropriate fields. Well, all this does not happen in the blink of the eye, but it needs some “Me-time” day in and day out.
After all the analysis one must look over the fields listed or taken in consideration, eliminate ones that don’t fit his/her desire and consider ones that appeal the personality. The exploration there on is necessary. Nature has blessed everyone with bounties of talent, intellect and abilities. A talent crafted well is a talent discovered and lived.
To live a talent personal calling of an individual plays a pivotal role. Talent must be carved in a way that it synchronises with the personal calling and tastes. ‘Interest’, this eight-letter word can do wonders if perceived rightly and realised accordingly.
Living a life directed by interests differs by a world from living in its compromise. A decision taken out of this consideration is a potential failure since the word go.
Considering the information about the field of interest, enquiring the scope, codes and ethics, efforts and sacrifices to be made are primary to move ahead.
One is neither autonomous nor a stickler, so at every stage going on, in this process, a timely advice and guidance of a mentor is a must.
Making decisions shall include setting the goal---short or long term, frame plans that enable one to pursue the goal, acquire the knowledge required, time, growth, development of pursuit and purse required. Living the career has to be living the dream. One must make efforts and toil pursuing a degree, research, an internship or any form of training to realise the dream.
Though this procedure fits any field but speaking precisely of education, for it is the lifeline to any aspect of business, trade, entrepreneurship, research and all other fields of learning and earning.
Education has paved way for an effective and out of box thinking, but it has not yet eradicated the stereotypes and typecasts from the minds of elders and betters.
What happens in this part of the world is a manifest of a craze and fanaticism that rules the minds of parents. Most of the guardians lead their wards by nose to see them as doctors or engineers.
Aiming high and putting up good expectations for your children is good but to force your own dreams on them and cry for the moon is equally wrong and mental torture in one of the worst faces.
Parents must intercede the decision of career making of their children, but children must boss this matter, for its them who shall bring the plan to practice. Arthur Golden says, ‘a mind troubled by doubt cannot focus on the course to victory’.
Many a students swallow the bait initially to pick the fields of study as per the wish of their parents and betters but soon bite the dust as they find themselves a misfit in the system. This has led to ‘successful failures’, of talent, brains, intellect; and depression, suicides.
Parents need to break the conventions of maintaining a difference between their children and themselves. They must pave way to a democratic way of sharing, listening and understanding the grievances, problems and genuine excuses.
They must not regret their case when their ward may fail to live up to their expectations rather learn that life does exist out of this ball and chain.
Instead, they should help them find their happiness, path of interest and desire. Nature has created every individual with something unique and special. If you don’t let your children live to this uniqueness, you stand a first hurdle between nature and them; consequently, you must not fear to see your ward a failure in the making.
