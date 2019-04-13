Choose between honest ‘chowkidar’ and corrupt ‘naamdar’: Modi

April 13, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Seeking to make the Lok Sabha polls a contest between him and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday asked voters to choose between "imaandar (honest) chowkidar' and 'bhrashtachari (corrupt) naamdar".

Gandhi has been hurling the "chowkidar chor hai" jibe at Modi to claim irregularities in Rafale deal, while the PM has been calling the Congress chief as 'naamdar' (dynast).

"You have to choose between imaandar chowkidar and bhrashtachari naamdar. You also have to choose between heroes of India and supporters of Pakistan," Modi said.

At a rally here to campaign for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates of Ahmednagar and Shirdi Lok Sabha constituencies, Modi said, "You have to decide the country's future and which direction will it take in this election."

Modi said in the last five years, people have seen that his government is a strong regime which takes decisions.

"You have seen Chowkidar's government which is strong and takes decisions. Scams and decision-making delays were the order of the day during the remote-controlled government (UPA) earlier," he said.

"During the UPA rule, bomb blasts were frequent in which farmers, middle class people and traders were killed. Blasts happened in trains, buses and stations. But under the Chowkidar's rule, where are the bomb blasts," he said.

On the National Conference demanding Prime Minister's post for Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said, "the Congress and NCP are supporting those who demand that Jammu and Kashmir have a Prime Minister."

"I have no expectation from the Congress since it has stopped thinking about people long ago," he said. "This sin is the creation of that party," he added.

Continuing his tirade against Rahul Gandhi, Modi linked the IT raids on aides of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, claiming this was "Tughlak Road chunavi ghotala" (election scam).

Tughlak Road is the residence of a "naamdar neta" in Delhi where funds are being sent, Modi said.



