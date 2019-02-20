Choking political space forcing youth on an armed path: JRL

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 19:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Tuesday said choking of political space and pushing people to the wall was the main reason behind Kashmiri youth opting for an armed path.
The JRL leaders held a meeting today in which present political situation and all its aspects came into deliberation.
After deliberating upon the depressing political situation emerging after the recent Pulwama attack and subsequent hostile statements from Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and by Military Corps Commander, the JRL leaders said, “The military oppressions can’t defeat peoples’ movement.”
“If it was possible to defeat a peoples’ movement by military oppression, police highhandedness, killings, massacres, and other tyrant means then no country including India would have tasted freedom and sovereignty,” the JRL said.
Referring to a news conference by Army Corps Commander along with senior police officers in which he has asked mothers and fathers to stop their children or otherwise be ready to shoulder their dead bodies, the JRL said, “Persuading young boys to refrain from treading some path is not in the hands of fathers, mothers or even political leaders, however, this ball also lies in the court of Indian political and military leadership who have chosen to choke every little space on political dissent in Kashmir.”
The JRL said it was in fact the “aggressive policies” of India’s political leadership, its Police, and other agencies and forces, choking of the peaceful political space in Kashmir and pushing Kashmiri youth to the wall that was responsible for pushing younger generation to the armed path.
“In 2008, when Kashmiris at the behest of international community, big countries, diplomatic circles and even Indian civil society changed the outlook of their freedom struggle and started an exemplary peaceful resistance, Kashmiris were of the view that international community and rulers will support this positive change but rulers chose to suppress that peaceful peoples agitation by military and Police might,” he said.
They said hundreds of young and unarmed youth, children and women were killed; thousands maimed, thousands jailed and people’s agitation was suppressed by military might.
“Same oppression was repeated in 2010 and again a peaceful political dissent was crushed by military and police boots,” they said.
The JRL said during these peaceful political movements, thousands of young boys also faced the wrath of Indians and were jailed, tortured, booked under PSA and in many cases their mothers, sisters, brothers and fathers abused and humiliated in front of them.
“This callous approach of rulers and choking of every little space on peaceful political dissent actually pushed a whole generation to the wall and left no space for young ones but to join armed resistance,” the JRL said.
They said from 2014, when BJP took over the reins of the government at Delhi, they announced a hardcore policy against Kashmiris and immediately started their anti-Kashmir actions under ‘Operation All Out’.
“This operation was not only launched against the armed youth but even peaceful political movement also became a target of this as besides killings hundreds, maiming and blinding thousands by pellets and bullets, blasting and burning down of residential houses and properties, thousands got arrested under PSA and even many agencies and institutions were used to cage more political leaders and cage them in jails outside Jammu Kashmir,” they said.
“A conscious human being in no case can accept the killing of any human being and when you chose to suppress a nation or even a human being by military might, choke every little space on peaceful political dissent, jail and torture political activists and leaders, and use only iron fist to curb peoples movement, you in fact push that nation or person to the wall and in other words promote violence and violent means only,” the JRL said.
The JRL leadership said, “If it was possible to defeat a peoples’ movement by military oppression, police highhandedness, killings, massacres, and other tyrant means then no country including India would have tasted freedom and sovereignty because history bears a witness to the fact that every oppressor, occupant used all these tactics to suppress freedom movements but failed to halt peoples march towards freedom.”
The JRL said India itself fought against British colonists for 200 years, there were also two parallel thoughts fighting the war for free India, but it is also a fact that it was same British imperialism which provided space to Ghandi and other political leaders and promoted peaceful politics in India.
On the issue of removing security of some resistance leaders, the JRL said, “It is a non issue as it was India and its supporters in Jammu Kashmir who deployed security to these leaders without any request and today have removed it also on their own.”
The JRL said, “The resistance camp is striving peacefully and politically, and this removal of security will not affect their struggle for freedom and self-determination in any manner.”