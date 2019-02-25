Choked drains cause waterlogging at Mechanic Market Batamaloo

New drainage on anvil, will resolve matter within a week: SMC
New drainage on anvil, will resolve matter within a week: SMC
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 24:
Shopkeepers at Old Bus Stand Batamaloo have accused the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) of failing to construct a proper drainage system through the market which has been a permanent cause of inconvenience to the commuters.
They said two years have passed but SMC has filed to construct a new drain due to which the market often witnesses water logging.
Mushtaq Ahmad Shiekh, a car mechanic at the market told Rising Kashmir that they complained about lack of drain many times but authorities turned deaf ears to their pleas.
He said water logging has badly affected their business as customers are unwilling to avail services here since last two years. In the year 2016 some employees from the drainage section of SMC came here and after two days they cleaned some part and then went absconding.
Sheikh said not only the shopkeeper but officials from J&K Labour Department also face the problem. During rains, we use water pumps to avoid water logging but still some shops get are badly affected.
Another shopkeeper, Mudasir Ahmad Wani said the foul smell emanates from the choked drains and is causing problems both to the shopkeepers and commuters.
He said earlier he was getting 4-5 vehicles in a single day for service but faulty drainage has caused 90% decrease of visitors.
Wani said at Lala Restaurant lane the work on drain was started in March 2016 by SMC but after completing some part of drain the employees left it midway.
The shopkeepers demanded a proper drainage system and macadamization of the roads in one of the oldest market in Srinagar. They appealed SMC and R&B authorities to improve the drainage system in the market as it affects their business badly.
“The stagnated drainage water can be seen from Traffic Police Station Batamaloo up to Labor Commissioner’s office but authorities are still unmoved,” the group of shopkeepers.
A senior official at SMC said they will visit the spot on Monday and access the situation.
“We are identifying new drainage projects in the city. In low lane areas we will be constructing new drainage network and if possible we will connect the market’s drainage to the main drain,” the official said.
He assured the matter will be resolved within a week and the shopkeepers will get permanent relief from water logging.
Irfanyatoo@gmail.com