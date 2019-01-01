Chocking examination centre

Muzamil Rashid
Students in Kashmir have grown up in the midst of abduction, encounters, bomb blasts, stone pelting and tear gas shelling. This catastrophic by-product of ongoing conflict in the Valley has affected the psychological and physical level of all the students.
The students find themselves, though no fault of their own, not only displaced but lacking the opportunity of taking proper examination as well.
Besides this, students mind always remains preoccupied by certain things like, how will we reach to examination centre and how will we appear in exams, rather than to concentrate on the preparation for the paper.
This uncertain situation has taken a toll on the region's education system. Students have a devastating effect on the development of the brain and all functions mediated by the complex organ.
I, being a girl student living in a hamlet in far flung area in Palpora Khag of District Budgam (Kashmir Valley), faced a lot of problems while reaching examination centre.
The exams were recently held by NTA from 18 – 22 December and were online. It was again a new experience which I was going to have, but not strange for a Kashmiri student.
Here you can see many dangerous things being faced by students in their daily lives. Just imagine the students taking exams under the shadow of tear gas!
After entering the examination hall, there was a loud noise coming from all around as all students were sneezing.
I personally experienced the same, being a patient of chronic allergy. During all the time I was sneezing, which lead to tearful eyes and became difficult for all to read the paper as light was getting reflected into eyes.
For me it was even difficult to understand question after reading more than three times! The situation was so much disturbing and I began to think 'to whom I shall blame?'
A student in Kashmir has to battle enormous issues on daily basis. Yet the creativity potential and talent of students in Kashmir is enormous.
When put to competition with other students across India, we don’t lag behind but we are competing besides facing all these problems from the start of preparation up to the end of the examinations.
How can anyone accept that he got failed at something upon which he really worked hard? How can anyone accept the result reaped which is not proportional to the effort sowed?
Working hard, but still failing to attain the desired results due to this ongoing situation in Valley! How can anyone accept, after burning mid night oil he will fail due to the disturbing environment created by tear gas.
It is often said that hard work is key to success but seems not applicable for Kashmir where only students are concentrating on good situation under which they take exams instead of hard work. This depicts, we the students, are always helpless and malaise affecting whole Kashmir.
I personally feel that every examination conducting body, whether state or national, should keep in mind the prevailing situation of Kashmir. It is not easy for Kashmiri girls and even for boys to sit in exam at late hours and that too very far away from their residences.
Additionally, the temperature of Kashmir has to be kept in mind. You cannot perform 100 percent when there is freezing temperature and no heating facility in examination centres of Valley.
Examination conducting bodies including NTA must keep in mind the temperature, conflict nature and the cultural aspects of all the places from where the students are appearing in exams and that could serve the principle of equality in a democratic country.
Students in Kashmir are facing difficult problems and situations that cause great damage to their education.
Let those exam conducting bodies meet and develop consensus on the fact that no matter what so ever happen in Kashmir we will not let the students suffer especially during their exams. Day-by-day situations are deteriorating here and we can't be mute spectators of such agony.
Author is research scholar in Anthropology