Chingles ‘Maxi’ chewing gum launched

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The popular mini chewing gum brand Chingles, from the DS Group, launches Chingles Maxi.

Chingels Maxi is available in 2.4 gm size and has been launched in exciting Mint flavour that comes in a pillow pack at Rs 1.

Chingle Maxi offers a splash of mint freshness that enlivens the pallet and gives a lasting freshness for a wholesome experience. The brand carries the philosophy of the mother brand Pass Pass ‘Chingles’, which is positioned as a brand full of life and laughter that brings a smile to everyone’s face. Now the consumers can enjoy the flavour of Chingles and get refreshed the maxi way. ‘Chingles Maxi’ will leverage the robust distribution channel of DS Group, which ranges from pan plus outlets to the modern retail.