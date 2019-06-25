About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chingles ‘Maxi’ chewing gum launched

The popular mini chewing gum brand Chingles, from the DS Group, launches Chingles Maxi.
Chingels Maxi is available in 2.4 gm size and has been launched in exciting Mint flavour that comes in a pillow pack at Rs 1.
Chingle Maxi offers a splash of mint freshness that enlivens the pallet and gives a lasting freshness for a wholesome experience. The brand carries the philosophy of the mother brand Pass Pass ‘Chingles’, which is positioned as a brand full of life and laughter that brings a smile to everyone’s face. Now the consumers can enjoy the flavour of Chingles and get refreshed the maxi way. ‘Chingles Maxi’ will leverage the robust distribution channel of DS Group, which ranges from pan plus outlets to the modern retail.

Latest News

ACB raids SFC headquarters in Kishtwar, seized records

ACB raids SFC headquarters in Kishtwar, seized records

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
ACB books former ZEO Anantnag

ACB books former ZEO Anantnag

Jun 24 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore

Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore

Jun 24 | Agencies
Rajouri road accident: Guv mourns loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

Rajouri road accident: Guv mourns loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

Jun 24 | Rising Kashmir News
DoP J&K circle to re-conduct exams to fill vacancies of 2012

DoP J&K circle to re-conduct exams to fill vacancies of 2012

Jun 24 | Agencies
Better late than never, Mehbooba on ‘Hurriyat ready to talk’ assertion ...

Better late than never, Mehbooba on ‘Hurriyat ready to talk’ assertion ...

Jun 24 |
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Jun 24 | Agencies
Bill on Jammu and Kashmir reservation in LS

Bill on Jammu and Kashmir reservation in LS

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
News about summer vacation in educational institutes

News about summer vacation in educational institutes 'fake': DC Srinag ...

Jun 24 | Agencies
Police constable dies as rifle goes off in Jammu

Police constable dies as rifle goes off in Jammu

Jun 24 | Agencies
Govt should revisit

Govt should revisit 'muscular approach’ in south Kashmir, says Tarigam ...

Jun 24 | Rising Kashmir News
NET aspirants seek postponement of CUS exam schelduled on 26 June

NET aspirants seek postponement of CUS exam schelduled on 26 June

Jun 24 | Riyaz Bhat
Three youth injured in Pulwama clashes amid shutdown

Three youth injured in Pulwama clashes amid shutdown

Jun 24 | RK Online Desk
20 years of Kargil war: IAF recreates Tiger Hill attack at Gwalior air ...

20 years of Kargil war: IAF recreates Tiger Hill attack at Gwalior air ...

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
RBI deputy governor resigns

RBI deputy governor resigns

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
Chinese agricultural official to lead UN food agency

Chinese agricultural official to lead UN food agency

Jun 24 | AP/Press Trust of India
Iran-US trade barbs ahead of new sanctions

Iran-US trade barbs ahead of new sanctions

Jun 24 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Govt bans installation of hoardings on Chinar trees

Govt bans installation of hoardings on Chinar trees

Jun 24 | RK Online Desk
Pak ex-foreign minister Abdul Sattar dies at 88

Pak ex-foreign minister Abdul Sattar dies at 88

Jun 24 | Press Trust of India
7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

7.3-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Jun 24 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chingles ‘Maxi’ chewing gum launched

              

The popular mini chewing gum brand Chingles, from the DS Group, launches Chingles Maxi.
Chingels Maxi is available in 2.4 gm size and has been launched in exciting Mint flavour that comes in a pillow pack at Rs 1.
Chingle Maxi offers a splash of mint freshness that enlivens the pallet and gives a lasting freshness for a wholesome experience. The brand carries the philosophy of the mother brand Pass Pass ‘Chingles’, which is positioned as a brand full of life and laughter that brings a smile to everyone’s face. Now the consumers can enjoy the flavour of Chingles and get refreshed the maxi way. ‘Chingles Maxi’ will leverage the robust distribution channel of DS Group, which ranges from pan plus outlets to the modern retail.

News From Rising Kashmir

;