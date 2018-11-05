China’s nation building will never succeed in East Turkistan

RukiyeTurdush
A few days ago, I received a video from my friend through social media. It was posted by a Chinese guy on We-chat- a popular social media app known as Weixin in China. The video shows a 50-year-old Uyghur man fluently singing red songs, even though he does not understand one word of Chinese. The sad thing is whatever the Chinese guy asks him, such as his name, he just nods his head and says yes and repeatedly sings red songs.
The video clearly demonstrates what the Chinese government is teaching the Uyghurs in so-called re-education camps: saying yes to everything and singing loyalty red songs to the Chinese government. (https://twitter.com/parlabest/status/1054134285551239168).
This situation reminds me of my life in back home that filled with Chinese slogans, such as “The Uyghurs are a minority,” “The Hans (Chinese race) and Uyghurs are not separable,” “The Uyghurs are a backward nation, “the Hans migrated there to develop them,” and “Xinjiang [East Turkistan] is an inseparable part of China,” “Uyghurs belong to Zhonghuaminzu” means Zhonghua nation.
China believe that all non-Han Chinese nations in China’s colonized territory including East Turkistan and Tibet must be assimilated in to Zhong Hua (means Chinese race) as James Leibond shows in his book “Reconfiguring Chinese Nationalism – How the Qing Frontier and its indegenes became Chinese.”
My teenage years also witnessed how mass Chinese settlers destroyed beautiful apricot and apple yards, colorful gardens, and trees to open coal mines in my grandmother’s village.
I was one of the Uyghur students who were sent to an inland Chinese university and taught that we had nothing to be proud being Uyghur and history of Uyghurs are inferior nation!
We were forced to define ourselves with a Chinese definition: “The minority nation.”
How could be my nation be inferior then the Han Chinese? I can’t be an inferior nation, and I can’t belong to a Zhonghuaminzu!
A strong rebellious feeling prompted me not to believe whatever history of East Turkistan that the Chinese government taught us.
Hidden truth of history of my nation was quest in my journey and I left from my colonized country to redefine myself. I had a chance for the first time in my life to see so many historical sources abroad.
I learn that the Uyghurs had proud history and established twice an independent democratic republic of East Turkistan before the Chinese invasion.
For the first time in my life, I saw the blue flag of East Turkistan, learnt East Turkistan national anthem and I established a peaceful, free East Turkistan nation state in my heart.
However, many Uyghurs who could not escape were killed or imprisoned just because they had bravely fought against the oppression or peacefully expressed their normal psychological reaction against the discrimination.
Some of the others, like the man who sings Chinese red songs in the video, learned how to adapt to life under red slogans. They learned how to be comatose and how to numb their unbearable mental agony caused by humiliation and injustice.
They learned how to create a wall between their behaviour and their soul; their soul behind the wall was muted so they can do anything they do not want to do but are forced to do. Then they can smile without knowing why they are smiling.
In last two years, China took aggressive measures to achieve its Zhonghuaminzu (Chinese race nation) building project that planned before Chinese invasion in East Turkistan.
Millions of Muslims in East Turkistan are locked in so called re-education camps very similar to Nazi style concentration camps. Chinese state terror is wide spread in East Turkistan.
Chinese government monitors every move of Uyghur and Kazak Muslims through video cameras, face and voice recognition software hidden everywhere. People are forced to abandon their culture, religion, language in order to be assimilated into Han Chinese.
One of the Chinese government documents that AFP quoted stated, “The so-called re-education centers must break the lineage, break roots, connections and origins to build better citizens.”
By doing so, the Chinese government is separating Uyghur children from their families, relatives, and siblings.
Forcibly breaking apart the families, distorting history and hiding truth can make those oppressed people inseparable part of ZhongHua nation or create only hibernated hate.
Answer is simple, even if Uyghurs willing accept to be Zhong Hua nation or in other words accept to be melted into ethnic Han Chinese race after forced brain washing in these re-education camps, it still might not possible for them to be part of Zhong Hua nation or Chinese citizen.
“I saw many Uyghurs who are very scared. They have abandon their culture language and religion and tried to be no different than Han Chinese but they still face discrimination. Despite that these people having nothing different that Han Chinese they are constantly reminded that they are inferior people,” said Aziza Mirzaahmed (33).
Ozbek citizen, who recently visited East Turkistan said that: “It is quite common to see Chinese people insulting even some sanitizedUyghurs everywhere in East Turkistan by calling them “chantou!” (chantou means stupid) “slaves!” Uyghurs can’t say anything because police is there only to arrest Uyghursand not the Han Chinese.”
Being guaranteed citizenship means the rights and obligations of citizens will be protected by the government’s laws, and citizens can experience a genuine feeling of pride in their citizenship.
However, China is not the government of the Uyghurs that can protect them instead it has colonized and oppressed them since the 1949 invasion.
China has already confirmed this truth by never treating the Uyghurs as equally as Han Chinese citizens. Their citizenship rights are neither protected nor respected.
Paper cannot wrap up a fire. The truth behind China’s painted words, such as “Better citizens” and “Better nation building,” which is aimed to destroy entire nations in East Turkistan is crystal clear.
China’s so called nation building is not possible without guaranteeing equal citizenship rights. However, equality will never happen in East Turkistan as long as Chinese colonialism continues and Han Chinese nationalism grows.
Deputy Director of the Human Rights Committee of the World Uyghur Congress
Author is Ulghuractivist and former president of the Uyghur Canadian Society. She studiedinternational development and social work in canada