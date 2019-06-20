About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 20, 2019 | AFP/Press Trust of India

China's former Interpol chief pleads guilty to bribery

Former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty Thursday to accepting USD 2.1 million in bribes as he stood trial in China, state media said.

China's former vice minister of public security "showed repentance" during the hearing at the Tianjin No.1 Intermediate People's Court in eastern China, said Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily.

The verdict will be announced at a "select date or time", it said.

