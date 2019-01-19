Chinar Strikers to face Zabrwan Rangers for final clash berth

In Qualifier 2 Chinar Strikers will be facing Zabrwan Rangers for the remaining place in the final.
Chinar Strikers having won all their league matches were unlucky in their last match as they couldn’t capitalize on the chances they got. However, they way Tariq, Irfan and Avatar have been batting and on the bowling front Suhail, Mudasir and Zubair will be giving their best in order to seal the berth into the final clash.
Zaffron Cricket Club who couldn’t manage win even one of the matches during the league stage but won when it mattered the most in the eliminator and will now have their sight on the final.
Asif, Mudasir and Huzaib have been their best batsman and with a bowling line having Azhar Hussain and Asad it will be a keen affair and the team that handles.