Chinar Strikers beat Zaffron CC by 46 runs

Rising Kashmir News
Al Khor: In the inaugural match of the second season of Kashmir Qatar Premier League being played at Al Khor Workers Ground, Chinar Strikers defeated Zaffron Cricket Club by a comfortable margin of 46 runs.
Zaffron captain Azhar Hussain won the toss and elected to field first.
The decision proved to be the right as his bowlers used the conditions to their benefit and reduced the opposition to a paltry score of 24 for 4 in 5.1 overs.
The partnership between Adil Bashir and Avtar Singh changed the fortunes of Chinar as both the batsmen stitched a partnership of 78 runs which enabled them to post a decent total of 170 runs for 5 in 20 overs.
Avtar top scored with 69 runs while Adil contributed 40 runs and Omar played a cameo by scoring nine runs in just 3 balls.
For Zaffron, Huzaif Iqbal took three wickets for 23 in his 4 overs and Azhar Husain who bowled brilliantly took 1/23 in his 4 overs.
In reply, Zaffron had to chase 171 runs in 19 overs as they were penalized by one over due to slow over rate.
Suhail Yakoob took the prized scalp of Asif Firdousi dismissing him for just eight runs that set panic in their camp. All their other batsman struggled under pressure. However, captain Azhar Hussain who top scored with 54 runs. For Chinar, Mudasir Rashid took 2/13 in his 2 overs, Omar took 19/2 in his 3 overs as all the bowlers bowled according to the plan and won by a comfortable margin of 46 runs.
Zaffron managed to post only 124/7 in 19 overs.
Asif Shah who was captaining Chinar for the first time was brilliant with his field positions and with his bowling changing options.
Avtar Singh was declared man of the match for scoring 69 runs plus taking two breathtaking catches and effecting one run out.
Asim Gundroo and Imran were the officials for the match.