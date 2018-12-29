Chinar Strikers beat Zabrwan Rangers, enter qualifier 1

Rising Kashmir News
In the fifth match of the season’s Kashmir Qatar Cricket League, Chinar Strikers defeated Zabrwan Rangers comprehensively by a margin of six wickets to top the table. They also qualify for the Qualifier 1 where they will have two chances for qualifying for the finals.
The concept of bat was used to choose hill and flat for toss instead of head and tail. Chinar Strikers captain Irfan Hassan won the toss and elected to field first which proved to be right decision as star batsman of Zabrwan Rangers Irfan Mushtaq departed for a duck along with Tajweez who were dismissed by some inspirational bowling by Suhail Yakoob. Yasir Shafi was dropped twice and he used his chances to his advantage as he scored a remarkable innings of 70 runs. Tanvir chipped in with 35 runs to post a decent total of 167/7 in 20 overs. Hamid Khan who is in the contender list for the best catch of the tournament took a blinder to dismiss the ever dangerous batsman Kalim Ullah.
Mudasir Rashid once gain puzzled the batsman with his variations as he took 29/2 in 4 overs along with Suhail Yakoob who had magical figures of 3/27 in 4 overs.
In reply to the total, Danish and Zubair departed cheaply as Najeeb Khan bowled a hostile spell of fast bowling. The experienced pair of Avatar and Tariq stitched together a partnership of 137 runs to help their team clinch a commanding win. Tariq who was also lucky as he was dropped twice made the chances count as he top scored with 80 runs and Avtar scored his third consecutive fifty. He scored 60 runs.
The shackles were broken in the 10th over which conceded 17 runs as the target was achieved in just 17 overs with the loss of four wickets.
Najeeb Khan had figures of 2/16 in his 4 overs and Nawazish Ali gave 1/31 in his 4 overs.
Tariq Wali was adjudged man of the match for his scintillating knock.