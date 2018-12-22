Chinar Strikers beat Muzaffarbad United in a thriller

Rising Kashmir NewsAl Khor:
In the fourth match of the series in Kashmir Qatar Cricket League, Chinar Strikers defeated Muzaffarabad United in a thriller by just one run. Three runs were needed of the last ball but Chinar Strikers bowler conceded only one run.
Asif Shah captain of Strikers won the toss and elected to bat first. However, his decision seamed to have backfire as both the openers departed cheaply.
The ever reliable pair of Avatar Sidhu and Irfan Hassan stitched a match winning partnership of 79 runs along with Avtar who top scored with 82 runs and
Irfan scored 43 runs as Strikers posted a daunting total of 189/4 in 20 overs. The opposing team was guilty of dropping five catches including the prized scalp of Avtar.
Saqlain returned with figures of 2/33 in his 4 overs.
In reply Muzaffarabad were struggling at 96/5 as Mudasir Rashid the man with golden arm bamboozled the opposition with his variations.
Salaman had other ideas and scored 45 runs of only 19 balls. He plundered 24 runs in the 17 over which made the match a memorable affair.
In the last over, 16 runs were required but United nearly created an upset but failed in the last ball to lose by just one run.
Mudasir Rashid took 3/35 in his 4 overs along with Irfan who took 2/22 in his 4 overs. Strikers were also guilty of dropping six catches at crucial junctures during the match.
Avatar Singh was declared man of the match for his efforts.