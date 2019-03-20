Chinar football tournament begins at Budgam

March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chinar Football Tournament 2019 commenced on Tuesday at Budgam Stadium. A total of 16 teams are participating in the tournament from various districts. The league matches will be played on the knockout basis.

The tournament has been a welcome step amongst the youth due to the popularity of the sport in the area.

Two matches were played today.

JKP FC won against Rehber XI by 2-1. Syed Tajudin FC won the match against Anantnag FC by 3-1.

The league matches of the tournament will be played over next three days with final match of the tournament on 27 March 2019 followed by prize distribution ceremony wherein trophy along with cash prize will be presented to winner and runner up teams and certificate for all players.