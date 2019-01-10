Chinar Corps Commander visits Hazratbal shrine

Srinagar, Jan 09:
Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt Wednesday visited the holy Shrine of Hazratbal in Srinagar and paid rich obeisance at the revered shrine. He was conducted by Moulwi Peer Abdul Qyoom. Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS, DIG CKR, also accompanied the Chinar Corps Commander during the visit.
The Chinar Corps Commander was greeted by all the elders at the shrine during his visit and interacted with them. He was also briefed about the recent developmental work. The Chinar Corps Commander admired the rich heritage and preserved history of the Mosque.