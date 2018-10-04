Chinar Bagh Dalgate haven for cannabis consumers

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Oct 03:
Lackadaisical attitude of Tourism Department has turned the heritage Chinar Bagh, Dalgate has become a haven for cannabis consumers causing discomfiture to the locals and tourists alike.
The Park (Bagh) is spread over many Kanals of land starting from inner areas of Dalgate to Barbarshah.
The worst hit area of the park is from Barbarshah side, which is the middle part of the park and has been left unattended by the authorities.
Fazil Rasool, a student of S.P College, Srinagar said the part of land opposite to the college is full of grass and Cannabis. “People are seen taking drugs and gambling as no one is there to question them,” he said.
He said that apart from being a tourist destination, the place has become haven for drug addicts. “The self-grown weed and cannabis plants in the area have become a store of drugs for its consumers. The Park was maintained to attract locals and outside tourists because of its picturesque view,” Rasool added.
Shameema Akhter, a local resident of Chinar Bagh while lamenting on the issue said the rare side of the park is maintained because it falls in Dalgate area of the city, otherwise the Tourism authorities don’t pay any attention to tackle the issue.
“This part of the park is neglected as this area is at a long distance from the main entrance and falling in slum like conditions, very less people visit the Park,” she said.
The locals also told Rising Kashmir that every summer non-locals occasionally used to visit the park to collect the leaves of cannabis.
Director Tourism, TasaduqJeelani said, “We are not maintaining the park as this mandate has been given to the Floriculture Department.”
He said, “Still I will visit the place personally in coming days and look into the matter.”
Jeelani said, “This is not the only place where cannabis has been identified. I got complaints from Sanat Nagar and Chanapora areas of Bypass as well. I will send a development team to destroy the cannabis in these particular areas so that people don’t suffer.”