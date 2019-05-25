China welcomes Modi-Imran exchange of greetings

May 25, 2019 | K J M Varma

China Friday welcomed the exchange of greetings between Prime Minister NarendraModi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, expressing hope that two neighbours will continue to show goodwill, meet each other "half way" and resolve their differences through dialogue.

Khan Thursday congratulated Modi on his electoral triumph and expressed desire to work with him for peace and prosperity in South Asia.

Modi responded by saying, "I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media that China has noted the interaction between the two leaders.

"We welcome that," he said.

"Both the countries are important countries in South Asia. Peace and harmony between both sides will serve the fundamental interests of both countries and common aspiration of the international community," he said.

"The two sides can continue to show goodwill, meet each other half way and resolve differences through dialogue, improve their relations and jointly uphold regional peace and stability," he said.