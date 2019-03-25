About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 25, 2019 | Press Trust of India

China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak National Day

China on Monday welcomed the goodwill messages exchanged by Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan National Day, saying it will play a constructive role and supports resolving the differences between the two nations through dialogue and consultations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, saying: "It was time for the people of the sub-continent to work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence".

Welcoming Modi's greeting, Khan in a tweet said: "As we celebrate Pakistan Day I believe it is time to begin a comprehensive dialogue with India to address & resolve all issues, esp the central issue of Kashmir, & forge a new relationship based on peace & prosperity for all our people".

China welcomed the goodwqill message sent out to each other by Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan.

We noted the relevant reports. We welcome the goodwill (messages) sent out to each other by India and Pakistani leaders. We support the two sides in maintaining engagement and improve of their relations, stabilise the situation and resolve their differences. China will continue to play a constructive role to this end, Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, told a media briefing here.

Answering a question whether China recalibrated its position on India-Pakistan to mediate between the two countries to resolve the differences, he said that China's position on India and Pakistan relations is consistent.

China's position on India and Pakistan relations is consistent. These two countries are important South Asian countries, and we hope they will resolve the issues through dialogue and consultation. China hopes to stay in friendly relations with both of them and we will continue to play a constructive role in promoting the peace talks between these two countries, he said.

Following the recent tensions between India and Pakistan, China called for restraint between the two countries and sent its Vice Foreign Minister, Kong Kong Xuanyou, to Pakistan for talks with the Pakistani leaders.

 

