China-US strategic relations

Sheikh Shabir
sheikhshabir518@gmail.com
China-United States relations or Sino-American relations refers to international relations between the People’s Republic of China and the United States of America. The relationship between the two countries is quite strong though complex.
The United States and China have a very extensive economic partnership. A great amount of trade between the two countries necessitates positive political relations of some magnitude. Yet significant issues exist.
It is a relationship of economic cooperation, hegemonic rivalry in the Pacific and mutual suspicion over the other's intentions.
Consequently, each country considers the other as a potential adversary and an extremely strong economic partner at the same time.
It has been described by world leaders and academics as the world's most important bilateral relationship of the century.
The relations between the two countries have generally been stable with some periods of open conflict. Prominent among them was during the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Currently, China and the United States have mutual political, economic, and security interests, including the proliferation of nuclear weapons. At the same time, there are unresolved concerns relating to the role of democracy in the government in China and human rights in both the countries.
China is the largest foreign creditor of the United States of America.The two countries remain in dispute over territorial issues in the South China Sea.
Mutual public opinion of the two countries tend to fluctuate around 40 to 50 percent favourability. As of 2015, China's public opinion of the US is 44 percent, while the United States' public opinion of China is a bit lower – 38 percent.
The highest recorded favourable opinion of the United States was at 58 percent (2010) and the lowest at 38percent (2007). On the contrary, the highest recorded favourable opinion of China was at 52percent (2006) and the lowest at 35percent (2014).
Relations with China began under George Washington and the diplomatic agreement known as the Treaty of Wangxia was signed in 1844.
The United States was allied to the Republic of China during the Pacific War, but broke off relations with China for 25 years when the communist government took over until Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to China. Since Nixon, every successive US president has toured China.
Relations with China have strained under Barack Obama's Asia pivot strategy, US support for Japan in the Senkaku Islands dispute and Donald Trump's threats to classify the country as a “currency manipulator” as part of a potential trade war.
In April 2017, the maritime disputes in the South China Sea have strained relations between the two. America has conducted freedom of navigation patrols in the region to underscore the US' position that the artificial islands constructed by China are located in international waters.
On 8 July, 2018, two US destroyers sailed through Taiwan Strait. The US Navy said it has sailed two of its warships through the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan's defense authorities said the destroyers USS Mustin and USS Benfold moved north through the strait. The ships are based at the US naval port in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.
USA and Taiwanese media said it was the first time in 12 months that a US warship has passed through the strait.
In 1979, diplomatic relations were formally established between the two countries. Since then,American leaders and policymakers have pursued a policy of constructive engagement with China.
That has fostered robust economic and academic ties, advanced peace in Asia and brought China into the international community.
Today, however, fear and mistrust on both sides of the US-China relationship are causing some experts and political pundits to doubt the very concept of constructive engagement.
The US National Security Strategy in vogue regards China, along with Russia, as a strategic competitor.
Although it is America, not China, that has withdrawn from the Paris climate deal, UNESCO and the Iran deal, yet the report dubs China a revisionist power.
Among other things, it proposes tariffs on Chinese goods, the restriction of Chinese investment in the US, limits on Chinese students and large increases in military expenditure.
China is the third-largest destination for American goods and services and the major purchaser of American agricultural products. Trade with China supports 2.6 million American jobs.
China’s burgeoning middle class not only means that its people are living far better lives, it also creates a huge and growing market for American goods and services. US exports to China will rise to more than US$520 billion by 2030.
Chinese investment directly supports over 150,000 American jobs. China provides the largest number of UN peacekeepers among the permanent five-member nations of the United Nations.
Its “Belt and Road Initiative” and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank are providing much needed development financing.
As China becomes more prosperous and powerful, it naturally wields greater influence in the world. This does not make it a strategic competitor but a productive member of the global community. It can play a pivotal role in fighting hunger, diseases and other global challenges.
For that, the US can well seek cooperation, not confrontation, with China.
Regarding China as a strategic competitor and revisionist power, will signify the spending of hundreds of billions to defeat or deter China.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower once said: “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.”
What needs not be forgotten is that the present century’s big issues such as economic crisis, climate change, the use of artificial intelligence and big data to serve humankind, peace on the Korean peninsula, peace in Asia - all cannot be solved if China is branded as an enemy. They can only be solved if, I repeat, China’s cooperation is sought.
The increased competition between the US and China has become a cause of concern for the countries in the Asian region. They have fears of the possible conflict between the two great powers because the conflict may force them to choose sides.
Agreed that the US has been dominant militarily in the region since the end of World War II. This dominance, together with the US-led international order that provides the rules for trade, investment and security, has afforded the peace and stability that allowed many of the region's countries to develop and prosper.
However, China since starting its reforms and opening up in 1978, has been reaching out to East and South-east Asia economically. This outreach intensified in the 1990s after the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989 led to sanctions against it by the US and other Western countries.
China’s economic transformation during this time benefited the region’s economies greatly as its manufacturing sector was heavily dependent on imports from them to feed its factories churning out goods destined for the West. Many ran trade surpluses with China.
As trade burgeoned, China and economies of the region began to build institutions, including free trade agreements, to support their trading relationships, pulling them closer together.
The “Belt and Road Initiative” kick started in 2013 is China’s ambitious project. It is covering three continents and is aimed at enhancing China's image and influence across the globe.
Therefore, in view of China’s rise economically and politically and in view of the United States' position and power, political acumen demands that the two nations work together. If they compete and confront each other, a conflict may occur to threaten the entire world.
Let the two power houses resolve the global crises, not plunge the world into a nuclear crisis.