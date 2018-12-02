China to provide bailout packages instead of loans to Pakistan: official

RK Web NewsSrinagar
In order to "boost Pakistan's economy", Beijing is investing in multiple sectors and launching business ventures instead of providing loans, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin said in an interview to Pakistan’s Geo News.
The interview — published on Sunday — was held in Lahore a few days after an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi was foiled by the police.
Dingbin said that during Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent trip to China, the two neighbours had signed 15 new agreements which will lead to increased cooperation in politics and the financial sector and will also improve cultural ties.
"Instead of hard cash, China plans to eventually provide multiple forms of bailout packages (to Pakistan) in the shape of phenomenal investments in fresh projects," he said, adding that the investments will help Pakistan "overcome its financial crunch".