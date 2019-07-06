China to encourage repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar: Chinese FM

July 06, 2019 | Agencies

China would encourage Myanmar to start the repatriation of the displaced persons, China Foreign Minister Wang Yi has assured his counterpart A K Abdul Momen.

Yi said that China would continue to host trilateral meetings with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar to ensure early return of the displaced persons.

He made the remarks during his bilateral meeting with Dr Momen in Beijing on Friday on the sidelines of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ongoing visit to Beijing.

China will enhance and strengthen bilateral relations with Bangladesh to realise the objectives of Strategic Partnership of Cooperation as was decided at Bangladesh-China Leaders Summit held in Dhaka in October 2016'.

Both Foreign Ministers agreed that solution to the Rohingya crisis would contribute to the peace and stability in the region.

Myanmar needs to create conducive conditions like assurances of safety and security for the displaced people to start return of the Rohingyas, Dr Momen asserted.