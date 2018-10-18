China orders evacuations after landslide blocks Tibet river

PTI/APBeijing
China says around 6,000 people have been evacuated following a landslide in Tibet that blocked the flow of one of the region's key rivers.
The local emergency response bureau said a barrier lake was formed on the Yarlung Tsangpo, the headwater of India's Brahmaputra River, following the Wednesday morning collapse of a cliff side in the deep valley through which the river flows.
The landslide struck near a village in Menling County and water in the lake had risen to a height of 40 meters (131 feet).
With its towering peaks and glaciers, Tibet is the source of numerous Asian rivers, adding to China's strategic influence over its southern neighbors.
