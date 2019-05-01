China may lift its technical hold on Masood Azhar

May 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

China could lift its technical hold leading to designation of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar by the United Nations’ 1267 Sanctions Committee, reported Dawn.

China has hinted at ‘progress’ on designation of Azhar as the United States called for resolving the contentious matter, the newspaper reported.

Quoting senior Pakistani officials, the report said the developments in this regard are likely to be shared by the Foreign Office with the media at a special briefing scheduled on Wednesday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking at a media briefing in Beijing, said: “We support the listing issue being settled within the 1267 committee through dialogue and consultation and I believe this is the consensus of most members. Second, the relevant consultations are going on within the committee and have achieved some progress. Third, I believe, with the joint efforts of all parties, this issue can be properly resolved.”

India has been seeking Azhar’s listing since 2016, but the latest push came after the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF mem were killed.

The US, the United Kingdom and France backed the Indian resolution on Azhar.

However, the process was halted after China applied a technical hold for the fourth time.

However this time, the US, the UK and France, in a change of tactics, plan to table a resolution in the Security Council, Dawn reported.