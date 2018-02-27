China home to 241 million old people: report

AgenciesBeijing
As the old age population grew, which was largely attributed to the three decades old one child policy, China has permitted couples to have two children since 2016.
China is fast turning into an aging society as the number of people aged 60 and above has reached 241 million, accounting for 17.3 per cent of the total population, according to an officials.
A society with 10 per cent of its population aged 60 or older can be referred to as an “aging society,” Wu Yushao, deputy director of the National Working Commission on Aging said.
Since China first became an aging society in 1999, the number of people aged 60 or above has seen a net increase of 110 million. It is estimated that the number of seniors will peak around 2050 to reach 487 million, 34.9 per cent of the total population, Mr. Wu said.
China has stepped up nationwide education on ageing with the aim to raise citizens’ awareness and called on the public to care for the elderly.
Local governments are required to improve working mechanisms for promoting aging-related education, which has been incorporated into the annual work plans and performance evaluations of local governments, state run Xinhua news agency reported
