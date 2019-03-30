China defends blocking listing of Azhar as ‘global terrorist’

March 30, 2019 | K J M Varma

Defending its repeated attempts to block the listing of Pakistan-based JeM chief MasoodAzhar as a 'global terrorist' by the UN, China on Friday refuted the US allegation that Beijing's action amounted to protecting violent Islamic groups from sanctions.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday denounced China of its "shameful hypocrisy" toward Muslims, saying China abuses more than a million Muslims at home, but on the other it protects violent Islamic groups from sanctions at the UN."

Reacting to this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman GengShuang told a media briefing here that if that is the case, the country that had put most holds in the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Security Council should have been sheltering more terrorists.

At the UN Sanctions Committee, the practice of putting technical hold is in line with the rules of the Committee, he said.

Without directly referring to the US, Geng said, "If a certain country accuses China of sheltering terrorists by putting technical hold, does that mean all the countries that put such holds are sheltering terrorists? If this makes sense then shall we say the country that put most hold is the biggest shelter of terrorists?”

China has so far blocked the move four times in recent years. It recently blocked a US, UK and France resolution in the counter terrorism 1267 committee with "technical hold" saying that it provides time and space for the relevant parties to hold talks after the Pulwama attack.

Following this, the US has directly moved a resolution in the UN Security Council on Thursday to blacklist Azhar which China said amounted to undermining the 1267 committee.

Defending China's move to block Azhar's listing, Geng said, “China put forward a technical hold with a purpose of conducting in-depth assessment so as to give enough time and space for the dialogue and consultation between parties. China is in communication with all parties to seek a settlement through dialogue. We hope this will be a common goal of all the members of the UNSC.”

Asked about Pakistan rejecting the evidence put forward by India on the Pulwama attack, he said, “the 1267 committee has detailed and clear stipulation and requirements on the listing issue.”

“What China has done is in line with the requirement of the UNSC and rules and procedures of the committee. We are always working in a constructive manner and stay in communication with the relevant parties and seek a proper solution.

"It is improper to reveal to you the detailed discussions,” he said.

