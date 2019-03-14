China commits repeated acts of incursion as GoI hides in corner, alleges Mehbooba

March 14, 2019 | Agencies

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that ‘when China commits repeated acts of incursion, the Government hides in a corner’.



China on Thursday blocked a fresh move to designate Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council for the fourth time.

In response to a tweet, Mufti wrote "When politicians question the Centre on policies /decisions, standard answer given is it helps / cause for celebration in Pak. It is raked up even during elections to create fear amongst people. But when China commits repeated acts of incursion, GoI hides in a corner. Why?"