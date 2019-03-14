About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 14, 2019 | Agencies

China commits repeated acts of incursion as GoI hides in corner, alleges Mehbooba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday alleged that ‘when China commits repeated acts of incursion, the Government hides in a corner’.

China on Thursday blocked a fresh move to designate Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council for the fourth time.

In response to a tweet, Mufti wrote "When politicians question the Centre on policies /decisions, standard answer given is it helps / cause for celebration in Pak. It is raked up even during elections to create fear amongst people. But when China commits repeated acts of incursion, GoI hides in a corner. Why?"

