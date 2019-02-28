China calls on India, Pak to exercise restraint

K J M VarmaBeijing, Feb 27:
China on Wednesday again called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint amid the escalation of hostilities between the two countries and urged them to engage in dialogue to uphold the peace and stability in the region.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang's remarks came after Pakistan conducted raids across Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu in response to attacks in Balakot yesterday.
"I understand that in the latest development Pakistan says it had shot down two Indian aircraft and captured Indian pilots," Lu Kang told the media here.
He said the international community is following the developments closely.
"China's position is clear. As two important countries in South Asia we hope that the two countries can exercise restraint and engage in dialogue and take actions for the peace and stability in the region," he said.
China on Tuesday also urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and asked New Delhi to carry out its fight against terrorism through international cooperation.