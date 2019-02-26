About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

China calls for 'restraint' after India claimed airstrikes across LoC

Published at February 26, 2019 03:19 PM 0Comment(s)7485views


Press Trust of India

Beijing

China on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" hours after India claimed its fighter jets struck camp in Pakistan in a pre-dawn attack.

When asked for China's response to India's airstrikes, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media here that we have taken note of relevant reports."

"I want to say that India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. A sound relationship and cooperation between the two serves the interests of both the countries and peace and stability in South Asia," he said.

"We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and do more to improve mutual their bilateral relations," he said.

 

